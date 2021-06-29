Proton Motor signed MoU with Electra Commercial Vehicles

Joint development of the zero-emission fuel cell truck market in UK and Ireland | Proton Motor”s fuel cell systems to be integrated into Electra”s truck portfolio |

Puchheim near Munich, June 30, 2021 – Europe`s leading developer and producer of hydrogen fuel cells and electric hybrid systems with a zero-carbon footprint, “Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH” ( www.proton-motor.de) announces that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with UK company “Electra Commercial Vehicles Limited” ( www.electracommercialvehicles.com) to develop the zero-emission fuel cell truck market in the UK and Ireland. Under the MoU, Electra will act as system integrator to integrate Proton Motor`s fuel cell systems into their existing electric truck portfolio. Proton Motor will provide engineering support and training to Electra during the development and qualification of their fuel cell trucks. Both parties will jointly develop a prototype vehicle for serial testing. Additionally, Electra will place an initial order for five Proton Motor fuel cell systems. It is also agreed to carry out sales and marketing activities jointly in the UK.

Proton Motor`s extended reach within the mobility sector

Demand for zero-emission trucks in the UK is rapidly increasing, as local councils and large fleet operators plan to meet their carbon emission reduction targets. To meet this demand, Electra is planning to expand its production capacity in the next 12 months. Dr. Faiz Nahab, CEO of Proton Motor, commented: “We are delighted to have signed this Memorandum of Understanding with Electra, which is the leading manufacturer of all electric trucks in the UK. This will have the potential to further expand Proton Motor`s extended reach within the mobility sector and secure a leading position in the UK market.” Sid Sadique, Chairman of Electra Commercial Vehicles Ltd, stated: “We have been assessing fuel cell systems from a number of suppliers and are very pleased to have signed the Memorandum of Understanding with Proton Motor. The system and engineering support from Proton Motor will allow Electra to expedite the development of its new range of fuel cell – battery electric trucks that will help meet the increasing demand for zero-emission trucks in the UK.

Die international tätige Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH ( www.proton-motor.de) ist mit mehr als 20 Jahren Erfahrung Deutschlands Experte für Energielösungen mit Cleantech-Technologien und auf diesem Gebiet Spezialist für Brennstoffzellen. Proton Motor mit Sitz in Puchheim nahe München bietet komplette Brennstoffzellen- und Brennstoffzellen-Hybridsysteme aus eigener Fertigung – von der Entwicklung über die Produktion bis hin zur Realisierung kundenspezifischer Lösungen. Der Fokus von Proton Motor liegt auf stationären Anwendungen wie z.B. Back-up-Power und Energiespeicherlösungen sowie auf mobilen Lösungen wie etwa Back-to-Base Anwendungen. Zum Einsatz können die Lösungen zudem im maritimen als auch im Rail-Bereich kommen. Das Produktportfolio umfasst Basis-Brennstoffzellen-Systeme, Standardkomplettsysteme und maßgefertigte Systeme. Im September 2019 wurde durch Inbetriebnahme der neuen automatisierten Wasserstoff-Brennstoffzellen-Fertigungsanlage die Serienproduktion gestartet

Proton Motor ist im stationären Bereich für Kunden aus den Bereichen IT, Telekommunikation, öffentliche Infrastruktur und Gesundheitswesen in Deutschland, Europa und dem Nahen Osten mit Stromversorgungslösungen für den Gleichstrom- und Wechselstrombedarf tätig. Neben der Stromversorgung bietet SPower auch Lösungen für Solarsysteme sowie eine neue Produktlinie für die Speicherung von Solarenergie. Die aktuell 93 Mitarbeiter große Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH unter Geschäftsführung von Dr. Faiz Nahab ist eine hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft der “Proton Motor Power Systems PLC” ( www.protonpowersystems.com) mit Konzernsitz im englischen Newcastle upon Tyne. Seit Oktober 2006 ist das Unternehmen an der Londoner Börse notiert (Tickersymbol: “PPS” / WKN: A0LC22 / ISIN: GB00B140Y116).

About Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH ( www.proton-motor.de)

With more than 20 year of experience, the internationally active Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH is Germany”s expert for energy solutions with cleantech technologies and a specialist in fuel cells in this field. Located in Puchheim near Munich, Proton Motor, offers complete fuel cell and fuel cell hybrid systems from its own production – from development to production to the implementation of customer-specific solutions. Proton Motor focuses on stationary applications such as back-up power and energy storage solutions, as well as mobile solutions such as back-to-base applications. The solutions can also be applied in the maritime and rail sectors. The product portfolio includes basic fuel cell systems, standard complete systems and customised systems. The official commissioning of the new fuel cell stack machine to start the series production took place in September 2019.

Proton Motor is active in the stationary sector for customers in the IT, telecommunications, public infrastructure and healthcare sectors in Germany, Europe and the Middle East with power supply solutions for DC and AC demand. In addition to power supply, SPower product range also offers solutions for solar systems and a new product line for the storage of solar energy. Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH, with currently 93 employees under the management of Dr. Faiz Nahab is a wholly-owned subsidiary of “Proton Motor Power Systems plc” ( www.protonmotor-powersystems.com) with headquarters in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. The company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2006 (Ticker symbol: “PPS” / WKN: A0LC22 / ISIN: GB00B140Y116).

