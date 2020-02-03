SmartTOP for Infiniti G37/Q60 Cabriolet allows convertible top operation while driving

The retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top control by Mods4cars for the Infiniti G37/Q60 Cabriolet allows the top to be opened and closed at the touch of a button while driving slowly.

Las Vegas, Nevada – February 3, 2020

The SmartTOP convertible top control for Infiniti G37/Q60 Convertible by Mods4cars provides Infiniti owners with more comfort and smart additional functions. For example, the retrofit convertible top module allows the convertibles top to be operated while driving at a speed of up to 40 km/h. For this, a quick tap of the convertibles top button in the interior is all that is needed.

The Cabriolet module also makes it possible to open and close the convertibles top from a distance using the original remote control. „Our customers can open their top as they move towards their vehicle,“ explains PR spokesman, Sven Tornow. „There is no need to change or program the vehicles key. In addition, the windows can be moved separately, using the existing remote control, from outside the vehicle,“ Sven Tornow continues.

The SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for the Infiniti G37/Q60 Cabriolet also has a wide range of additional functions that can be individually programmed. With it, it is possible to lock the doors automatically while driving. Also, with a double-click of the convertibles top button in the interior, all windows can be opened and closed.

A short horn signal can be set, to be heard when the central locking system is activated. Optionally, the hazard warning lights can be activated to flash when operating the convertibles top via remote control. In addition, starting and stopping the engine does not interrupt the current convertibles top movement. If necessary, the module can be completely deactivated and removed without a trace.

With the standard USB port on the SmartTOP convertible top control unit, it is possible to configure the device on a PC and to install software updates which are provided free of charge. For easy installation, the convertibles top control is supplied with a plug-and-play adapter. This provides for a simple connection between the vehicles electronics and the SmartTOP module.

SmartTOP convertible top controls are available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

The function upgrade for the Infiniti G37/Q60 Cabriolet is available for 249.00 Euro + tax.

A product video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/jaSqvMvBtnU

For more Information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

###

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

Contact

Mods4cars LLC

Sven Tornow

E. Flamingo Rd #3100 1350

89119 Las Vegas (NV) – USA

Phone: +1-310-9109055

E-Mail: tornow@mods4cars.com

Url: http://www.mods4cars.com

