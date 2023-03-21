LogiMAT 2023: ROCKETSOLUTION shows latest solutions around the shuttle system RSX1

Beneficial automation of small parts storage

Unterhaching, 21st March 2023 – The focus of this year’s LogiMAT trade fair appearance by ROCKETSOLUTION is the innovative RSX1 shuttle system. The very robust small parts storage system for loads up to 50 kilograms is characterised by maximum compaction of the storage locations and low susceptibility to faults. It can be flexibly scaled and easily integrated. With its flagship product RSX1, ROCKETSOLUTION continues to be on the road to success. Currently, eight projects are being rolled out in companies from the automotive, retail, industry, fashion and third party logistics sectors. ROCKETSOLUTION can be found in Hall 1 at Stand A35.

Whether it’s a distribution centre, decentralised buffer storage, micro-fulfilment centre in urban areas or for manufacturing automation: the RSX1 shuttle system can be used to automate small parts warehouses to great advantage. It offers maximum compaction with the highest possible system performance. Compared to conventional shuttle systems, the RSX1 reduces the required space by more than half and increases efficiency and profitability in small parts storage. It can store up to thirty metres high, up to six times more than height-restricted cube systems.

„At the moment, eight systems are being installed or are already in live operation at our customers from different industries. From highly dynamic RSX1 systems as a full expansion to ultra-flexible roaming systems, both variants of our system are installed,“ says Andre Nowinski, Managing Director of ROCKETSOLUTON. The company, which has been active on the market since March 2021, works together with its partners in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. „The number of integration and distribution partners has now grown to nine,“ adds Florian Vent, founder and managing director of ROCKETSOLUTION.

With the flexible RSX lifts, up to 1,500 storage and retrieval operations per hour and aisle are possible, depending on the configuration. Thanks to the standard four-deep storage, the system requires significantly less space while maintaining the same performance. The ultra-compact design also allows the usual aisle clearances to be halved. The intelligent container arrangement, space-saving lifter transfers without additional conveyor technology in the racking as well as intelligent maintenance accesses further reduce the unused space in the storage system. The flexible storage depths and the variably installable lifts also make it possible to adapt to difficult structural and spatial conditions.

A new type of load handling device, which does not push the containers into the racking, ensures that the containers guided in the racking are lifted in and out particularly safely and precisely. This ensures additional process reliability (no „dancing dead“) and reliable system availability.

Due to its design, the RSX1 already works from a container height of 100 millimetres without any loss of space. With identical storage space, it offers up to 100 percent more storage capacity than conventional shuttle systems. As a result, companies can benefit from reduced operating costs and a better eco-balance when using an RSX1 system.

Founded in 2019, ROCKETSOLUTION GmbH is a fast-growing technology start-up in the field of intralogistics with headquarters in Munich and two additional locations in Forchheim (Bavaria) and Wächtersbach (Hesse). Currently, the young company already employs 60 people. ROCKETSOLUTION specialises in the development of highly standardised, automated storage and retrieval systems. The core product, the particularly space-efficient RSX1 shuttle system based on innovative shuttle technology, has been available on the market since March 2021. ROCKETSOLUTION takes new perspectives in product development, and its business model also reflects a focused, passionate and startup-typical agile approach. ROCKETSOLUTION is a highly specialised, flexible technology manufacturer whose products are distributed via a constantly growing, qualified and international partner network. ROCKETSOLUTION was able to gain the trust of Kardex AG at a very early stage in the company’s history. The global player in intralogistics for automated storage solutions and material flow systems has been on board as a strategic partner and investor since the beginning of 2020 and is strengthening its portfolio in the strategically important light goods sector with this investment.

ROCKETSOLUTION GmbH

Jennifer Kesmann

Kapellenstraße 20

82008 Unterhaching

Phone: +49 15203266766

Url: http://www.rocketsolution.de/en

EPR Advisors GmbH & Co. KG

Sabine Hensold

Maximilianstraße 50

86150 Augsburg

Phone: 0821-4508 7917

Url: http://www.epr-advisors.com

Bildquelle: @ ROCKETSOLUTION