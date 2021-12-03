Staff Center Mobile: Employee Experience in a class of its own

ATOSS presents new workforce management app with user-centered design

Munich, December 01, 2021. Announcing ATOSS Staff Efficiency Suite 15, workforce management specialist ATOSS is now launching the new Staff Center (Mobile) on the markets. The app complements the desktop version of the Staff Center and enables a consistent user experience across all devices. The intuitive self-services for working hours have been adapted to the mobile world, placing a consistent focus on the digital employee experience. According to the System Usability Score (SUS), the Staff Center (Mobile) impresses with excellent performance, positioning it as one of the best business applications tested.

ATOSS has ranked as a thought leader and trendsetter in digital workforce management for more than 30 years now. The Munich-based company aims to make its software accessible to all users, barrier free, whether blue or white collar, with or without PC access. Thanks to self-explanatory, use case-based user guidance, the new Staff Center (Mobile) empowers the entire workforce to benefit from digital workflows for working time management on smartphones and tablets. Employees can record their working hours digitally at any time and from any place, as well as requesting time bookings and absences. Managers receive their tasks via push message in their personal area and can process them faster in this way. The app’s functionalities are being continuously expanded.

Staff Center (Mobile) is based on the platform of the tried and tested Staff Center for intuitive self-services. The aim of the development was to create a unified user experience, i.e. a continuous and seamless user experience across desktops, tablets and smartphones. A user-centered design process and extensive testing ensure that the app meets the demands and requirements of all users in today”s companies.

Markus Wieser, Managing Director Product Management at ATOSS confirms the enthusiastic acceptance of the Staff Center (Mobile) that was already recorded in the test phase: “In particular, the minimalist design, clear-cut, concise structure and ease of use, including login via fingerprint, are being very well received by companies of all sizes, industries and sectors.”

ATOSS Software AG is a provider of technology and consulting solutions for professional workforce management and demand-optimized workforce deployment. Whether conventional time management, mobile apps, detailed workforce forecasting, sophisticated workforce scheduling or strategic capacity and requirement planning, ATOSS has just the right solution – both in the cloud and on-premises. The modular product families feature the very highest level of functionality, state-of-the-art-technology and platform independence. With more than 10,000 customers in 52 countries, ATOSS workforce management solutions make a measurable contribution to increased value creation and competitiveness. At the same time, they ensure greater planning fairness and satisfaction at the workplace. Customers include companies such as ALDI SÜD, Coca-Cola, Deutsche Bahn, Douglas, Edeka, HUK-COBURG, Klinikum Leverkusen, Lufthansa, MEYER WERFT, Schmitz Cargobull, SIXT SE, thyssenkrupp Packaging Steel and W.L. Gore & Associates. Further information: www.atoss.com

